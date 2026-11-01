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AP, Telangana Festival Holidays in November 2026: Dates and school closures

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Andhra Pradesh and Telangana holiday calendar for November 2026 includes Diwali, Kartika Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti, along with Sundays, the second Saturday and additional local election holidays in affected areas.

AP, Telangana Festival Holidays in November 2026: Dates and school closures
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AP, Telangana Festival Holidays in November 2026: Dates and school closures

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Students and employees can expect fewer days off in November than during October’s Dussehra break. Diwali falls on Sunday, 8 November, so it coincides with the usual weekly holiday rather than providing an additional day off. Naraka Chaturdashi also falls on that date. Although it has been declared an optional holiday, the Sunday timing means employees will not receive a separate paid day off.

Schools, colleges and offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are due to close on Tuesday, 24 November, for Kartika Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti. November has five Sundays—1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 November—and the second Saturday falls on 14 November. Together with the festival holiday, these make seven scheduled holidays for the month.

Andhra Pradesh will have additional local-election closures in affected areas as there is polling.

Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

November 2026 holidaysAP school holidays November 2026Telangana school holidaysDiwali holiday 2026Kartika Purnima Guru Nanak Jayanti
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