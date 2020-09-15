AP, Telangana RTC officials to meet today over interstate services between two states

It is known that RTC services between Telugu states have come to a standstill due to the lockdown imposed amid Coronavirus outbreak. Steps are being taken to restore them in this order. To this end, senior officials of the two states will meet today (Tuesday) to take a decision to revive RTC interstate services. RTC MDs of the two states will meet at the Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad. However, despite meeting twice and holding talks, no consensus was reached on the Interstate services hence both parties will meet today again.

Passengers are already struggling with the lack of buses between the two states for the past six months. Although the central government has allowed interstate bus services to run, no decison has yet been taken between the AP and Telangana authorities. However, the Telangana RTC has proposed to the APSRTC to reduce the number of buses as the Andhra Pradesh is running more than one lakh kilometers in Telangana. Meanwhile, the Telangana unions are arguing that if the AP buses are not reduced and the number of Telangana buses is not increased, the number of private travels buses will increase.

Private travel operators have stepped up the speed as an interstate agreement has not been reached. A total of 750 private buses ply from AP to other states. With the growing monopoly of private travels, the AP government is ready to hold talks with Telangana once again. It remains to be seen will there be a consensus between two states over the interstate services.