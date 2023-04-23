AP Telugu and Sanskrit Academy announces Ugadi Awards 2023, here is list

Telugu and Sanskrit Academy has announced Ugadi Awards for the year 2023 where a total of seven people have been selected for awards under various categories.



According to the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy, P Gopi Krishna from Field of Educational Science and Technology, Dr. Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale from Medical field, Smt. Pasumarthi Pavani from Fine Arts, Kurati Satyam Naidu from Folk, Drama, V Gopichand from Agriculture Sector, Madireddy Kondareddy from Service sector, R. Subhash Babu from Special Category (Art) were selected for awards.



The award ceremony will be held at Nagarjuna University on 25th of this month. Taneti Vanitha, Merugu Nagarjuna and Perni Nani will be the chief guests for this program for distribution of awards.