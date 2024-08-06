AP TET 2024 Sees Over 4 Lakh Applications Submitted

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for 2024 has garnered significant attention, with over 4 lakh applications received before the August 3 deadline. This year, the TET exam has seen a remarkable response, highlighting the competitive nature of the teaching profession in the state.

In detail, a total of 1,82,609 applications were submitted for Paper 1-A, which qualifies candidates for the position of Secondary Grade Teachers. Additionally, 2,662 applications were received for the Secondary Grade Teacher Special Education Paper 1-B. The demand for School Assistant Teacher positions is reflected in the 64,036 applications for Paper 2-A Languages and 1,04,788 submissions for Maths and Science. Furthermore, 70,767 individuals applied for the Social Studies paper, with an additional 2,438 applications for the School Assistant Teacher Special Education Paper 2-B. This brings the total to an impressive 4,27,300 applicants.

Vijayaramaraju, the Director of the School Education Department, confirmed that the TET exams will be conducted online from October 3 to October 20, as per the revised schedule. There will be no changes to these dates, and all candidates are advised to prepare accordingly. The Education Department is also set to release a notification soon for the Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts across the state, further amplifying the competitive landscape.

The TET notification was initially issued on July 2, with the application window open until August 3. This year, the examination timeline has been adjusted, providing candidates with approximately three months to prepare. Whereas the exams were previously scheduled from August 5 to 20, they will now take place in October, aligning with the heightened emphasis on TET, which carries 20 percent weightage in the DSC evaluation process.

Candidates can expect TET Hall tickets to be available for download starting September 22, marking the final preparations ahead of the examinations. With heightened interest and a substantial number of applicants, the stakes are higher than ever for aspiring teachers in Andhra Pradesh.