AP to launch P-4 system on Ugadi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the P-4 system will be implemented from Ugadi festival and directed the officials to collect opinion and suggestions from the people on the proposed system meant for eradicating poverty.

Addressing a review meeting of the Planning and Revenue departments at the secretariat here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that under the P-4 system those who are in the top 10 per cent in rich section should extend a helping hand to the 20 per cent of those in the below poverty line. By observing this practice, economic upliftment of the poorest of the poor will be possible, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to develop a separate portal to collect the opinion of the people on the P-4 system. He said the opinions and suggestions of the people are important to eradicate poverty in society.

Naidu said several industrialists and NRIs are coming forward to help the poor. He said the officials should collect necessary data of the poor. He said the enthusiastic industrialists and NRIs will be invited for the inauguration of the P-4 system on Ugadi festival.

Referring to the revenue generation, Naidu felt that the revenue generating wings in the state should achieve the best results to save the state which has gone totally bankrupt during the YSRCP rule.

He advised the officers to adopt novel methods to generate revenue and initiate efficient steps to bail out the state from the present economic crisis. He is of the firm opinion that by adopting innovative methods and utilising the technology, the defects in the revenue generation can be checked and the officers should work to increase the income to the government.

Responding to the issues raised by the officers of the Commercial Tax Department on the evasion of tax by certain persons, the Chief Minister told them that they should see to it that no tax evasions are reported from now onwards.

At the same time, the officers should not subject the businessmen to any kind of harassment, he said.

Observing that revenue generating resources play a crucial role in the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes, the Chief Minister told the officers that keeping this in view they should function to get daily progress in income generation. Though the living standards of the people in the state have fallen drastically due to the policies adopted by the previous government, the Chief Minister, however, directed the officials not to impose any kind of additional taxes on the common man. He, however, felt that there is no alternative except getting better results in additional revenue generation.

Stating that regular discussions are being held with the Centre to get the funds, Naidu said he had explained the poor financial condition of the state to the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagaria, for one hour and 45 minutes.

The officers gave a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister on the revenue receipts to the state. They said the total revenue during the 2023-24 through commercial taxes was Rs 41,420 crore, this year till now the revenue is Rs 41,382 crore.

The department will get more revenue during February and March, they said. Also, the Excise wing too will get more income this year than last year due to the new policies adopted by the government but the revenue in the Mining Department is not on the expected lines, the officials informed the Chief Minister. Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials of the Planning department were present in the review meeting.