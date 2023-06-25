Live
AP to receive heavy rains for three days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal
The weather agency predicted light to moderate rains in parts of North and South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next three days.
The Meteorological Department on Saturday said that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the North-west Bay of Bengal due to the formation of surface circulation in the northwest Bay of Bengal along the coasts of North Odisha-West Bengal and located at 7.8 km above sea level.
Due to this effect, the weather agency predicted light to moderate rains in parts of North and South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next three days.
At the same time, thunder and lightning may also occur and strong gusty winds of 45-55 kmph and a maximum speed of 65 kmph will occur in North Coastal Andhra, it said.
The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center officials have advised fishermen not to go fishing as the sea would be turbulent due to low pressure.