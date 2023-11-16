AP to receive rains as Low Pressure area turns into depression in Bay of Bengal

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for next two days as the low pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The depression has centered about 420 km south-east of Visakhapatnam and 550 km south-south-east of Paradip in Odisha on Wednesday night is likely to move northwards and intensify into a severe depression on Thursday morning.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also explained that it will change its direction and move north-north-east towards northwest Bay of Bengal and reach Odisha coast on Thursday morning and West Bengal coast on 18th morning. On the other hand, the surface circulation continues in the vicinity of northern Sri Lanka and the surface trough continues from there to the west-central Bay of Bengal.



As a result of this, light to moderate rains along withe thunder and lightning are likely to occur at some places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for two days, the IMD said. At the same time thunder and lightning occur. Fishermen have been warned not to go fishing as the sea is turbulent due to the effect of wind.