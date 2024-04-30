Bhojpuri Star Amrita Pandey found dead after cryptic post

Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar, last week on April 27, according to police reports. She was 27 years old. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but investigations are ongoing.

Before her death, Amrita posted a puzzling message on WhatsApp that read, "His/her life was sailing on two boats, we made the journey easy by sinking one." However, no suicide note was found. Amrita is survived by her husband.

Her family revealed that she had been struggling with her career in acting and was battling depression. She was undergoing treatment for depression at the time of her death.

Amrita, who lived in Mumbai with her husband, had travelled to Bhagalpur for her sister's wedding on April 18. While her husband returned after the wedding, she chose to stay back.

Amrita had appeared alongside Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav in the movie 'Deewanapan' and had also acted in TV shows, Hindi movies, and web series, including 'Parishodh'.

The City Superintendent of Police, Shri Raj, assured a thorough investigation into the case. A team has been assembled, and the family members are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.