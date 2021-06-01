AP to receive rains for next three days amid strengthening of Southwest Monsoon

Southwest monsoons are getting stronger and it is likely to enter Kerala in another two days, which will bring some relief to the people amid heatwaves. The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. To this end, the AP on Tuesday released a statement on the upcoming three-day weather conditions. Scattered rains are likely in AP as the southwest monsoon is changing actively.



Light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in northern coastal Andhra today. There is a possibility of heavy rains in one or two places. While there is a chance of light to moderate rain along with thundershowers and lightning in North Coast. Tomorrow. On the other hand, the moderate rains are likely in southern coastal Andhra today. Light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in the southern coastal Andhra tomorrow. The Meterological Office has forecasted heavy rains in some places. Thundershowers along with light to moderate to heavy showers are likely along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh expected on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning today. There will be thundershowers, light to moderate rains and scattered showers in Rayalaseema on Thursday, the Amravati Meteorological Department said in a statement.

