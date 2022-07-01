AP tops in ease of doing business

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh secured top position in the ease of doing business in the country, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said.

After participating in 'Business Reforms Action Plan' held in Delhi, the minister told the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday that the Central government collected opinions from 10,200 investors and stakeholders from across the country and made the announcement of the top achievers. ''Of the top seven states thus announced by the Union government, AP stands in the first place, securing 97.89 percent followed by Gujarat. Over 100 parameters were considered for the action plan,'' the minister mentioned.

The reforms taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Moha Reddy were the reason behind AP achieving the top place, the minister noted. With this, the AP is all set to attract more national and international investors, leading to a robust boom for the sector, Amarnath opined.

Similarly, with the support of the government, MSMEs were also set to take a new leap forward, the minister told the media.

"The Chief Minister decided to lay the foundation stone for a new industry in the state every month. With the slogan 'local to global', the locally produced products will be considered for exports. Keeping this in view, sea-coast extending up to 974-km would be developed," he stated. Also, steps would be taken to relaunch the closed industries across North Andhra, Amarnath added.