‘AP tourism to witness drastic transformation’

Visakhapatnam : Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh assured that Visakhapatnam will be developed as a real hub for entertainment and tourism. Addressing the gathering at the Vizag Investors Tourism Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the minister announced that cruise operations will commence soon from Visakhapatnam.

Underscoring AP’s vibrant tourism ecosystem, the Tourism Minister stressed the state’s unique strengths, such as a skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and abundant natural resources. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to positioning Andhra Pradesh as a premier tourism destination.

Highlighting the tourism sector’s pivotal role in driving employment and contributing to the economy, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism and Culture Department Ajay Jain revealed that the regional meet would continue, with the next one scheduled for Tirupati in February. Managing Director, APTDC and CEO of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) Amrapali Kata provided a detailed overview of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-29.

The APTDC MD explained the policy’s focus on infrastructure development, sustainability, and employment generation, urging investors to submit proposals. To streamline business processes and accelerate the growth of the tourism sector in a transparent manner, Amrapali announced that a single-window clearance system will be implemented soon.

The APTDC MD said that AP is one of the fastest growing sectors in India and has the third highest tourist footfalls. Along with blue flag beach Rushikonda, efforts are on to bring nine more beaches into the certification purview, she shared during her address.

Stressing that temple tourism is the most important part of the tourism strategy and steps are on to expand it into different aspects in the next few years.

“There are over 70 temples, accounting for 60 per cent of our tourists. The Buddhist circuit is undeveloped in the state.

We are working on developing it and focusing on tie ups with potential tour operators. Visakhapatnam would be the base for the entire drive of Buddhist circuit along with Amaravati and Nagarjuna Sagar,” the MD informed.

During the summit, eight memorandums of understandings were signed with the hotel industry for various locations across Andhra Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 1,217 crore. This investment will add 825 hotel rooms and create over 2,500 employment opportunities. Later, three insightful panel discussions were held covering the sectors of Araku coffee, destination weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and adventure tourism. The Tourism Minister, along with the Secretary of Tourism and other key officials, stressed the government’s focus on accelerating the ease of doing business and reducing operational costs in the tourism sector.

The Vishakhapatnam Regional Investors Meet 2025 focused on shaping the future of tourism in Andhra Pradesh, with key discussions on investment opportunities, infrastructure development, and sustainability. District collectors MN Harendhira Prasad, Vijaya Krishnan and AS Dinesh Kumar highlighted the tourism potential in their respective districts and shared future developments. Later, the district collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts, tourism department officials unveiled the poster of ‘Chali’ Araku Festival on the occasion.