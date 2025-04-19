AP TRANSCO commissions seven 400kv, eleven 220kv transmission projects

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary of Energy K Vijayanand convened a high-level review meeting virtually on Friday to assess the progress of AP TRANSCO’s major infrastructure works across key project zones of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kadapa.

Reviewing the progress with AP TRANSCO officials, Vijayanand said that AP TRANSCO has achieved significant progress in strengthening the state’s power transmission system. A total of 18 transmission projects including augmentation of ICT capacity, additional bus reactors for reactive power management comprising seven of 400kV and eleven of 220kV valued at Rs. 1095 crore have been successfully commissioned. These works play a vital role in enhancing system capacity for power evacuation and meeting the rising energy demand in these growing regions.

He said that 55 transmission projects including augmentation of ICT capacity, additional bus reactors for reactive power management worth Rs 4,965 crore are under various stages of execution currently. These projects span voltage levels from 400kV to 132kV and are scheduled for commissioning over the current year and the next two financial years. “The projects represent a phased and strategic expansion of the state’s transmission infrastructure aimed at improving grid reliability and operational efficiency,” he said. “Furthering these efforts, AP TRANSCO has recently placed orders for ten major transmission projects amounting to Rs.3407 crore. These include important works such as the diversion of 400kv and 220kv lines within the AP CRDA region. In addition, tenders are being floated for 47 upcoming works worth Rs. 5323 crore under various government schemes. These initiatives are expected to further strengthen the grid and benefit end consumers by ensuring improved delivery of electricity”, Vijayanand said.

MD APTRANSCO Kirthi Chekuri, Director Grid AKV Bhaskar, AP TRANSCO CE projects T Sudeevan Kumar, SE/Projects 400kv P Ramachandra Prasad, SE/Projects 220 kv K Bindu and other officials of APTRANSCO participated in the review.