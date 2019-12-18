AP Transportation Department decides to enforce the newly enacted Motor Vehicle Act from January 1

The Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department has decided to enforce the newly enacted Motor Vehicle Act strictly. As part of this, Vijayawada has initiated action against two-wheelers who do not wear a helmet. The special drive is said to be launched from January 1st. As per statistics, Vijayawada has over 5 lakh two-wheelers of which more than 60 per cent of them never wear helmets while driving.

The AP government is likely to suspend the driver's license who fails to wear a helmet. However, the suspension will be for a month. The vehicle will be seized if they use the vehicle after the cancellation of the license.

A total of 372 driving licenses have been suspended following a special drive across the Krishna district. It was reported that the cause of deaths in accidents is found to be by head injuries. SO in this wake, the Transport department suggested the motorists wear helmets.

Krishna district DTC S Venkateswara Rao said that if anybody drives without driving license, the insurance claims will be stalled.