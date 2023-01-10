AP undergoing bleak phase: Chinta

Visakhapatnam: Criticising the YSRCP, former Union minister Chinta Mohan said dark days prevailed in Andhra Pradesh and there was no development in the state.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he lamented that he had seen the worse conditions in the SC Colony in Visakhapatnam. He said the locals were still using common toilets that were built during Mayor Sabbam Hari's tenure. He asked the governments what development was achieved in the past 75 years.

Chinta Mohan stated that the prices of tamarind, chillies, nuts and LPG have gone up and state debts have increased drastically. He alleged that there is a weakness among the leaders of north Andhra region as no one dares to speak directly to the Prime Minister and question the lapses that exist in the country. "There is no strong leadership here, leaders like Tenneti Viswanadham and Gauthu Lacchanna have to rule again," he opined.

Further, he said that Congress was strong during the period of Y S Rajasekahara Reddy (YSR) because the Opposition TDP was weak then. He said Aarogyasri scheme came because of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and not because of YSR.

He criticised the current rulers that they are selling the government assets in the garb of bringing economic reforms.

Chinta Mohan alleged that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has already been sold. He predicted that the position of the Congress was not good until two months ago, but in 2024, the Congress is sure to come to power.