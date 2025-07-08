AP unveils Amaravati Quantum Valley plan

Vijayawada: The state government on Monday ratified through a government order the Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration, which will guide the state's efforts to advance quantum technologies and build a vibrant innovation ecosystem, including attracting $1 billion in investments by January 1, 2029.

The declaration was announced after deliberations held during the recent Quantum Valley Workshop in Vijayawada recently.

"The government hereby approves the Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration. This shall serve as a guiding framework for the state's efforts to advance quantum technologies and nurture a vibrant innovation ecosystem," said Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary, IT, Electronics & Communications, in GOMs No 23 on Monday.

He further mentioned in the GO that the government organised the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) Workshop on June 30 as landmark initiative aimed at catalysing collaboration across multiple sectors within the government, the industry, academia and startups with an objective of establishing Amaravati as a prominent global hub in the emerging quantum technology landscape.

The declaration outlined shared commitments, a long-term vision, and strategic priorities for quantum research, innovation, talent development, infrastructure creation, and international partnerships.

As part of joint commitments from global partners, scholars, startups, industry leaders, and other stakeholders, the Amaravati Quantum Valley will establish a Living Lab Infrastructure. This includes setting up QChipIN, India's largest open quantum testbed, within a year. It will integrate quantum computers, QKD fiber links, and deployable sensor platforms to support pilot projects across health-tech, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), logistics, defence, and space sectors.

By January 1, 2026, IBM is expected to install its Quantum System Two at AQV, with a target of testing 100 quantum algorithms by the same time. By January 1, 2027, three quantum computers based on different qubit technologies - including superconducting circuits, trapped ions, photonic qubits, and neutral atoms - are planned.

To boost domestic production, AQV will anchor the indigenous supply chain for qubit platforms, cryo-electronics, photonic packages, quantum chips, quantum dots, readout hardware like single-photon detectors, and control systems, to reach Rs 5,000 crore in annual exports by 2030.

In addition to talent development, AQV will spearhead the creation of a National Startup Forum with milestone-based VC funding and mentorship.

The quantum valley aims to attract a minimum of $500 million in investments by January 1, 2027, and $1 billion by January 1, 2029, focusing on quantum computing, chips, sensing, and communications.

Besides, Andhra Pradesh will also establish a Global Quantum Collaboration Council (GQCC) in Amaravati to align international standards, foster joint R&D, and promote trusted supply chains. Starting in 2026, Amaravati will host an annual World Quantum Expo, with the goal of becoming India's quantum capital and a global hub for deep tech innovation by 2035.