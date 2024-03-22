AP UTF seeks facilities to teachers at SSC evaluation centres in Kadapa

The Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (UTF) has appealed to the district education officer in Kadapa to provide facilities for teachers participating in the evaluation duties of the tenth class. The appeal includes requests for exemptions for certain teachers, such as those above 58 years of age, pregnant women, mothers of young children, disabled individuals, and those suffering from chronic diseases. Additionally, the UTF asked for improvements in accommodation facilities, the provision of drinking water and buttermilk, installation of fans and coolers, and the arrangement of water canopies to combat the intense summer heat. Medical staff should be on hand at the evaluation center to address any risks of sunburn.

The UTF also brought attention to the issue of timely remuneration for teachers who perform evaluation duties, citing instances where teachers were not fully paid for their work in previous years. The District Education Officer responded positively to the requests, ensuring that adequate facilities will be provided at the evaluation center and actions will be taken to address past remuneration issues.

The appeal was made by UTF district co-presidents Y. Ravikumar, Ontimitta mandal president G. Gopinath, Chinthakommadinne mandal general secretary B. Chandrasekhar, and district senior leaders P. Chandrasekhar, Y. Suresh, among others.