AP Weather alert: Slight to moderate rain likely in parts of the state for three days

The surface periodicity in the southwestern Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas extended at an average elevation of 5.8 km above sea level. As a result, the meteorological department has forecasted rain for next three days in parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the weather department, light showers are likely in one or two places today and tomorrow in North coastal Andhra and there is a chance of light to moderate rain or showers in some other places.



Similarly, there is chance of light showers in one or two places today and tomorrow in South Coastal Andhra followed by light to moderate rains in some other places on day after tomorrow. Lightning or thunderstorms are likely to occur in many of the places in South Coastal Andhra.



While in Rayalaseeema, slight showers are likely in one or two places today, tomorrow followed by Light to moderate showers or thundershowers at one or two places on Wednesday along with Lightning or thunderstorms in one or two places.