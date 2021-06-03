AP Weather Report: Heavy rains hit parts of the state, to continue for next three days

AP Weather Report: The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department said that strong southwest monsoon winds would hit Kerala on Thursday. The monsoon is expected to bring unseasonal rains and light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning in the northern coastal, southern coastal and Rayalaseema areas in the next three days. It is already raining heavily in many parts of the state. On Wednesday, Krishna district's Nuzivid received 122 mm of rainfall followed by 109 mm in Agiripalli, 99 mm in Thotapalli, 98.5 mm in Palakonda in Srikakulam district, 50 mm in Palasa, 48 mm in Kanchili, 47 mm in Meliaputti and Rajam and 46.5 mm in Ichapuram.

Bondapalli Vizianagaram district, NELLIMARLA 44.25 mm, 41.5 sitanagaranlo, kekotapadulo Visakhapatnam district recorded 34.75 mm. The heavy rains hit several parts of Visakhapatnam district. Biriguda and Muthagummi streams in the Munchangiputtu zone are flowing briskly, oightning strikes in Araku Valley and Dumbrigade mandals.

Heavy rains followed by thunder, lightning and gusts of wind lashed most parts of the coast. Trees and electricity poles collapsed in several places and damaged to horticultural crops. Two were killed and a girl was seriously injured in a lightning strike in Krishna district. Power supply was disrupted due to falling trees in several areas. Damage to mango, banana and papaya crops was reported in Vizianagaram, Ubhaya Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. Inland areas in Vijayanagar district were inundated. Five bulls were killed and 15 cows were injured in a lightning strike in Kurupam mandal.