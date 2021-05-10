Weather Update: Coastal Andhra Pradesh areas to receive rain for next three days

Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: With the surface periodicity prevails in the vicinity of Madhya Pradesh and surface basin extends over Vidarbha to North Karnataka, the meteorological department forecasted rain in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, moderate rains lashed several coastal districts on Sunday. The Meteorological Office has forecasted thundershowers, lightning and scattered showers along the coast for the next three days.



On the other hand, for two or three days, the intensity of the sun will increase in many parts of the coastal and Rayalaseema and the weather will be hot. The maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees in Kurnool and 39 degrees in Anantapur. South and south-eastern winds have been blowing at low altitudes in the state.



The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor on Monday with gusts of 30 to 40 kmph and light to moderate showers. Concerns among farmers also began with warnings of rains.

