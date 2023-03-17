AP Weather update: IMD predicts continuous rains for next three days

The Meteorological Department has said that heavy rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh for another three days due to the surface trough continuing at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level from North Tamil Nadu through Karnataka to the Konkan coast and the surface circulation extending from the neighbouring areas of Bangladesh to North Coastal Andhra through Odisha.



It is expected that light to moderate rains at many places in South Coast, North Coast and Rayalaseema on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed in a report on Thursday night that there is a possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in the south coast and north coast on Saturday. It said Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palanadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains and moderate rains are expected across the state on Sunday.



The weather department said that there is a risk of thunders and lightning at some places along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour with a maximum speed of 50 kilometers per hour. MD BR Ambedkar asked people to be vigilant for next three days.