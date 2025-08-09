AP will be free of dumping yards by next year: Minister

Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has said that Andhra Pradesh will be transformed as dumping free yard by October 2 next year. Along with officials, he inspected the ongoing dumping yard removal works at Allipuram village in 19th division in the city on Friday.

The Minister criticised that the previous YSRCP government left 85 lakh tonnes of garbage instead of developing the State during its five-year tenure. Till date, about 65 lakh tonnes of garbage was cleared by removing 25,000 tonnes every day and works are under progress for removing 30,000 tonnes every day to reach the target, he added.

Narayana said two dumping yards located in Allipuram and Donthali dumping yards will be removed in a time bound manner.