AP will not forgo its rights over Krishna waters: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that Andhra Pradesh will not, under any circumstances, give up its rightful share of Krishna river waters. Reviewing the water resources department at the Secretariat, he directed officials to present strong legal arguments before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal and maintain the state’s existing allocations without compromise.

Naidu recalled that undivided Andhra Pradesh earlier enjoyed a share of 811 TMC ft of Krishna waters, which the tribunal later apportioned as 512 TMC ft to Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC ft to Telangana after bifurcation. He made it clear that there is no scope for revisiting or altering these allocations, and the state must continue to retain its legally sanctioned share.

However, he emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is open to harmonious utilisation of surplus floodwaters with neighbouring states, noting that thousands of TMCs drain into the sea every year.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise drought-proofing the state and ensuring water security across all districts through efficient management. As of November 25, the state’s major, medium and minor reservoirs collectively hold 1,095 TMC, amounting to 83.43 per cent of their total capacity. He sought a scientific study on why some reservoirs did not fill despite widespread rains and directed officials to identify those not filling through gravity and explore lift-based solutions.

Groundwater levels have improved from an average depth of 7.45 metres last year to 6.8 metres this year.

Significant improvement was recorded in both Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Naidu instructed officials to take special measures in the 5,697 villages where groundwater levels remain below 8 metres, aiming to bring the statewide average to 3 metres.

Reviewing the Polavaram project, the Chief Minister was informed that 73 per cent of the diaphragm wall is complete and will be finished by February. Buttress dam works are already completed, and vibro-compaction works have progressed to 97 per cent, likely to finish by month-end. With diaphragm wall works stabilising, construction of the earth-cum-rockfill dam has commenced.

Naidu stressed speedy land acquisition and rapid implementation of the R&R package to expedite completion of the left canal.