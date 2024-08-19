AP wins ‘Green Energy Champion’ award

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has been awarded the Green Energy Champion award for 2023-24 at a meeting hosted by the Indian Wind Power Association in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The award was received by M Kamalakar Babu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AP Solar Power Corporation Limited, who accepted it on behalf of the State from Lalith Bohra, joint secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Several States, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were also in contention for the prestigious award, but Andhra Pradesh emerged as the winner due to its significant strides in the renewable energy sector.

During his acceptance speech, Kamalakar Babu attributed this success to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, acknowledging the CM’s pivotal role in prioritising renewable energy during his earlier tenure from 2014-19. Kamalakar Babu highlighted that it was Naidu’s visionary leadership that enabled Andhra Pradesh to lead the way in green energy initiatives, ultimately securing this esteemed recognition.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand also extended their congratulations to the AP Solar Power Corporation Limited’s MD and CEO, commending his efforts in helping the State achieve this milestone in sustainable energy development.