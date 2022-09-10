AP winter Assembly session from September 15

Amaravati: The winter session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is reported to begin on September 15. Governor Biswabushan Harichandan issued notifications to this effect on Friday on September 9. The Business Advisory Committee, which will meet after the commencement of the session, will decide the schedule of the session.

A couple of days ago, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took place. Many key decisions, including giving its green signal for the investment proposals of Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) worth Rs. 1,26,748 crore, approved the transfer of Rs. 4,700 crore to the beneficiaries of the YSR Cheyutha scheme, which provides financial aid of Rs. 18,750 each woman of SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the age group of 45 to 60 years.

Under the Jala Jeevan Mission, the government also gave its nod to guarantee NABARD for a loan of Rs. 4,020 crore towards implementing drinking water schemes in six districts was discussed during the Cabinet meeting.