APATA pitches for electric AC buses from key points to ferry travellers

Visakhapatnam: Even as work related to Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is getting accelerated following strict timelines, practical travel time from Visakhapatnam city to the airport takes approximately two hours in addition to the two hours of mandatory check-in time to be reported before at the airport.

Apart from the travel costs, air travellers have to spend an additional amount of Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 for a taxi to reach Bhogapuram from Vizag. Stating that it would cause a significant financial strain for passengers, representatives of Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association (APATA) suggested to deploy frequent, comfortable, fully-electric AC buses from key points in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram Airport to offer an affordable travel option on the similar lines implemented in Hyderabad when the new airport was made operational.

Putting connectivity solutions to the fore, APATA president K Kumar Raja, vice presidents O. Naresh Kumar and DS Varma recommended to provide world-class passenger lounges with comfortable seating, decent food arrangements along with a medical shop and bank ATM at major locations including Ramakrishna Beach, VUDA Park, Gajuwaka, Seethammadhara and other prominent points across the city.

Suggesting a host of solutions, the APATA representatives mentioned that the required land for the purpose should be allocated by the GVMC for construction of lounges. “These lounges will serve as designated pick-up points for Airport Express buses. If 1 percent of GMR investment on Rs 4,500-crore Bhogapuram Airport is allocated for providing the lounges for passenger experience in the city, it will greatly facilitate and improve the brand image of GMR. Also, these services will substantially reduce passenger travel costs, improve comfort and enhance the overall airport access experience,” they said at a meeting organised in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The other suggestions included setting up of a world class cargo facility such as cold storages to promote export of agri commodities, pharma, sea food and textiles that are currently exported from neighbouring states due to lack of good quality warehousing facility. Expediting completion of critical access roads and fast-track the infrastructure needed for seamless connectivity to Bhogapuram Airport, developing seven new airports across the state, on the lines of the successful airport models in Kadapa and Kurnool formed part of the APATA’s suggestions.

Continuation of operations of three morning flights from 5:30 am to 8:30 am and three evening flights between 9 pm and 12 am from the existing Visakhapatnam Airport during peak hours to major metro destinations as the APATA representatives stated that the operations will not cause any disturbance to naval slots. “Further, this will benefit senior citizens, medical and emergency travellers and those who cannot afford longer travel times until road connectivity improves,” they recommended.