APCC leaders from Guntur join YSRCP

Two prominent Congress leaders, APCC General Secretary Maddireddy Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC Secretary Ravur Lakshminarayana Shastri from Guntur, officially joined the YSR Congress Party in a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's camp office in Amaravati on the 19th of March, 2024.

Maddireddy, who previously served as the Bapatla Parliament in-charge for the Congress Party, and Lakshminarayana Shastri, who held various positions within the Guntur District Congress Party, made the decision to switch political allegiance in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan of the YSR Congress Party.









The event was attended by Guntur East MLA Mohammad Mustafa Sheikh and his daughter, Sheikh Noori Fatima, who currently serves as the YSRCP Guntur East Coordinator. The move marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, with these experienced leaders bringing their expertise and support to the YSR Congress Party.