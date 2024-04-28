YS Jagan to kick-start second phase election campaign

YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is gearing up for a multi-phase election campaign in Andhra Pradesh, with the aim of winning all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The campaign will kick off with a public meeting at YSR circle in Tadipatri, Anantapur district at 10 am on Sunday.

Following this, CM Jagan will address a public meeting at Tribhuvani Circle in Venkatagiri under the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency at 12.30 PM, and at Kandukuru KMC Circle under the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency at 3 PM. The Chief Minister has been holding preparatory meetings in various regions of the state to motivate YSRCP members and supporters for the upcoming general elections.

The campaign will continue on Monday, with CM Jagan set to conduct election rallies in Anakapalli, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and Guntur districts. The schedule for the 29th of this month includes a meeting at 10 am in Chodavaram of Anakapalli district, followed by a speech at P. Gannavaram of Konaseema district at 12.30 pm.

These campaigns are aimed at mobilizing support for the YSRCP and ensuring a strong victory in the upcoming elections. Over the past few weeks, CM Jagan has been holding massive public meetings in different parts of the state, with Raptadu and Medarametla Sabhas drawing record crowds. The YSRCP is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to secure a landslide win in the polls and continue working towards the betterment of the people of Andhra Pradesh.