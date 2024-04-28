Crafting stories from Mumbai to literary acclaim

From the vibrant streets of Mumbai to the literary circles of the USA, Poonam A Chawla’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling. With four captivating works of fiction under her belt, she has garnered acclaim for her unique ability to unveil the intricacies of character, history, and culture through powerful vignettes.

A luminary in print, broadcast, and digital media, Poonam’s literary prowess is fueled by her rich background in Psychology and Family Cultural Studies. Her deep-rooted interest in the Indian diaspora serves as a guiding light, illuminating the issues that affect the weak and vulnerable, particularly the conflicts that plague women at every stage of life.

We delve into the life and work of Poonam A Chawla, a writer whose words resonate with empathy, understanding, and the universal human experience.

Reflecting on her beginnings, she attributed her passion for writing to her father, a lexicographer and writer, whose dedication she greatly admired. Being an introvert who felt deeply, she found solace and understanding through fiction, which she described as a way of making sense of her world.

Growing up, she immersed herself in a diverse range of literature, from classics like Hardy and Shakespeare to childhood favorites like Heidi and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. She even ventured into the epic Ramayana during one book-deprived summer.

When asked about her books, she highlighted the thematic diversity, from immigrant experiences in “The Shenanigans of Time” to heartfelt reflections on mother-daughter relationships in “Mumbai Mornings” and the challenges of caregiving in “The Slow Disappearing.” Her latest work, “Fearful Pleasure,” explores the complexities of suicide and its impact on loved ones.

In terms of her writing process, she emphasized drawing inspiration from life experiences, observing people and nature. While she occasionally incorporates elements of “The Hero’s Journey” into her plots, she believes that once she starts writing, the plot and characters tend to develop organically.

Balancing writing with other responsibilities was a challenge, especially during her early years as a parent with a demanding job. However, she realized that writing brought her true happiness, so she made it a priority, supported by her family.

Her message to fellow writers and readers was simple yet profound: “Write as if there is nothing else more important.”