APCC president Sailajanath condemns Narendra Modi's lies

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a specialist in lying, alleged Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath.

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday, Sailajanath said that the BJP government in particular has been trying hard to hide the truth which is harmful to the citizens and the country.

Referring to the statement in Parliament that there were no deaths due to shortage of oxygen in the country, he said that the Union ministers should have visited the families of victims who died throughout the country due to shortage of oxygen to learn the fact.

Moreover, the BJP is not thinking twice to sell the people's properties to the corporate houses which is evident with the proposal to sell the Visakha Steel Plant.

He came down heavily on the Pegasus software which was used against former Army officers, election commissioners and their staff, Rahul Gandhi and his staff, and even the Cabinet colleagues of the prime minister obviously to control them. "It is nothing but outright murder of democracy," he said adding that even the journalists were also not spared from eavesdropping.

The PCC chief demanded a thorough probe into the eavesdropping with the joint parliamentary committee or by a Supreme Court judge. He also demanded immediate resignation of home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi should sack the home minister immediately. Dr Sailajanath said that the BJP had come out with its true colours.

The Congress would take out a rally on Thursday from Andhra Ratna Bhavan to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the machinations of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appealed to the people to participate in the rally in large numbers.