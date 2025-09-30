APCRDA holds job mela

Guntur: A job mela was conducted under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), with the support of the Department of Skill Development & Training, at the APCRDA Skill Hub premises in Thullur on Monday.

Bhavya Health Services, TUV India, and Moxie IT Digital Pvt Ltd participated in the job mela. The drive was conducted to fill more than 40 vacancies. A total of 45 candidates attended the mela, out of which 8 candidates were successfully placed in various companies. Offer letters were handed over to the selected candidates by the APCRDA Social Welfare Department, DCDO Borra Srinivasa Rao, in the presence of representatives from the HR departments of the participating companies.

APSSDC placement officer Aruna Kumari, CRDA senior livelihood officer Shankar, and junior livelihood specialists Kranthi Kumar, Narasimhulu, and Venkateswarlu were present. For the convenience of the candidates attending the job mela, special staff were assigned to ensure smooth registration and interview process.