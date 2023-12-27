Live
APEPDCL AE gets caught in ACB net
APEPDCL Visakhapatnam section assistant engineer was caught in the Anti-Corruption Bureau net here on Tuesday for accepting a bribe.
According to the ACB officials, assistant engineer B Suresh Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 for issuance of electrical meters to four house apartments belonging to complainant Narava Surya Prakash and his brothers of Akkayyapalem.
As the victim did not want to give a bribe, he approached the ACB officials and gave them the information.
The ACB officials registered a case and trapped the accused red handed near the DRM office.
The AE was receiving an advance of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.
Visakhapatnam range ACB officials conducted a raid and took him into custody.
They mentioned that the accused will be produced in the ACB special court soon.