APEPDCL calendar highlights subsidies, schemes

Visakhapatnam: Reflecting the growing popularity of the state government's flagship 'Navaratnalu' schemes, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has come up with a fresh calendar for 2023. Like how the 'Navaratnalu' is meant for reaching the poor, the calendar of the APEPDCL mirrors the schemes of the department tailored for various sections of people.

The design of the calendar attracted the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well. Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao explained the schemes being implemented in the power sector as the Chief Minister unveiled the calendar.

Free power supply to the poorest of the poor up to 100 units along with goldsmiths and weavers, nine-hour-long uninterrupted free power supply to the farmers, power connection to YS Jagananna Colonies for free, free supply for SC/ST consumers up to 200 units and subsidy-based power supply for aqua farmers form a part of the calendar's features.

On the similar lines of Navaratnalu brought out by the state government, the APEPDCL focused on the schemes related to its department and made sure that they reach a large section of masses through its endeavour in 2023.