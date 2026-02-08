  1. Home
News

APEPDCL introduces ‘Dial Your APEPDCL CMD’

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 8:30 AM IST
APEPDCL introduces ‘Dial Your APEPDCL CMD’
Visakhapatnam: Chairman and managing director of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi announced on Saturday that ‘Dial Your APEPDCL CMD’ initiative is being introduced with an aim of resolving electricity-related problems within the company’s jurisdiction in an effective and faster manner.

The ‘Dial Your CMD’ programme, scheduled to commence from February 9 will be held on Mondays.

The CMD said that electricity consumers from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, ASR, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts under the company’s jurisdiction can report their electricity-related problems through the phone number 8688400499.

The APEPDCL CMD said that the programme will be conducted at the company’s corporate office in Visakhapatnam from 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Complaints regarding frequent power outages, fluctuations, delays in issuing new connections and restoring power supply, transformer replacements and other electricity-related issues can be brought directly to the attention of the CMD.

The CMD appealed to the consumers of the 11 districts to utilise the service provided.

Tags

electricity grievance redressalAPEPDCL CMD initiativepower supply issuesconsumer complaintsVisakhapatnam
