APEPDCL showcases consistent progress in installing solar plants

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has consistently showcased progress in establishing grid-connected rooftop solar plants.

The remarkable growth towards this direction was made during 2024–25 financial year under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy push, the Centre has sanctioned an incentive of Rs.27.76 crore to the APEPDCL. In recognition of their performance in promoting rooftop solar adoption, the incentive was released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), government of India, which distributed more than Rs.1,422 crore to 14 power distribution companies nationwide.

They include MSEDCL of Maharashtra, PGVCL, UGVCL, DGVCL, MGVCL of Gujarat, Tata Power-Delhi, TPL-Ahmedabad, TPL-Surat, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Kerala State Electricity Board, TGNPDCL, JVVNL-Jaipur, Noida Power Company Limited.

Among the beneficiaries, APEPDCL emerged as a significant region due to its consistent growth in installing household solar installations.

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi stated that the incentive reflects the company’s effective performance in encouraging domestic consumers to adopt clean energy solutions.

He noted that rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 148.7 MW have already been installed for 46,603 household consumers, marking a significant stride towards sustainable energy transformation along the region.

The CMD stressed that the incentive funds will be utilised to further expand renewable energy adoption, strengthen infrastructure for rooftop solar systems and provide quality, affordable electricity to consumers in line with Central government guidelines.

He added that the organisation remains committed to promoting transparent, consumer-friendly services while accelerating the deployment of rooftop solar installations across the state.

With sustained institutional efforts and growing public participation, APEPDCL aims to place Andhra Pradesh as a leading contributor to India’s green energy transition.