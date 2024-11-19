APERC chief checks progress at Polavaram hydel station

Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman in-charge Thakur Rama Singh visited the Polavaram Hydro Power Station on Monday to assess the progress of the ongoing works. He was accompanied by commission member P Venkata Rama Reddy.

They inspected the canal system designed to transport water from the Polavaram multi-purpose project to the power station, as well as other key structures, including the service bay. APGenco’s hydel division director Sujaya Kumar and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) COO Satish Babu Angara provided updates on the construction progress.

The APERC officials were told that MEIL is to completing the project within the stipulated timeline while adhering to government guidelines. Satish Babu detailed the progress of civil and electromechanical works being executed as per the approved plans.

The APERC chairman expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and commended the team for their efforts. Key officials from Genco, including chief engineer (Civil) Y Koteswara Rao, SEs Ramabhadra Raju, Ravindra Reddy and Chandrasekhar, EEs Hanuma, Prabhakara Rao, Bhimadhana Rao and Seetharam, Vyapcos senior project manager Kolagani Murthy, MEIL general manager Shankar and others were present during the inspection.