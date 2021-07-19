Apex court dismisses AP petition on Amaravati lands

New Delhi: The Supreme Court here on Monday upheld the Andhra Pradesh High Court's judgment that no insider trading had taken place in Amaravati lands during the previous TDP government and dismissed the state government's petition.

This judgment was delivered on Monday by a bench comprising Justices Vineet Sharan and Dinesh Maheshwari following the final arguments in the case taken up when the AP government petitioned the Supreme Court against the High Court order contrary to its claim.

Senior counsel, Dushyant Dave, arguing on behalf of the government, maintained that it was perfectly legal to take up cases under the Transfer of Property Act but the High Court was not allowing it to be taken up.

Dave argued that there were too many loopholes in the land dealings and those selling the land were entitled to know why those lands were being bought by someone.

Transfer of Property law was in force in Amaravati and the dealings had to fall under its purview, he said. In addition, the case was under preliminary investigation and hence could not be dismissed by the High Court in an arbitrary manner, he said.