APF extends support to government schools

U Kothapalli(Kakinada District): Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu expressed special gratitude to Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) Directors K Nithyananda Reddy and P Sarath Chandra Reddy on behalf of the people for extending its support to them for the all-round development of this region. MLA Dorababu and APF Senior Officer CRM Naidu handed over Rs 14 lakh requisite support material to various government schools on Wednesday. The material includes sports items, steel almirahs, tables, chairs, computers, printers, UPS etc to strengthen their academic infrastructure.

District Education Officer Datla Subhadra said that around 2,720 students will benefit from the materials provided by APF.

APF senior officer Naidu said that Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, under the direction of Aurobindo Pharma Limited MD and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Vice-Chairman K Nithyananda Reddy and Aurobindo Pharma Limited & Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Director P Sarath Chandra Reddy, works to create infrastructure in education and medical fields in various villages under Kakinada SEZ. He said that recently Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust also laid foundation stone for the construction of an integrated kitchen. The construction work of this integrated kitchen is progressing rapidly and soon free nutritious breakfast will be served every day to around 5,000 students of government schools.