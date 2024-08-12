APGB conducts sports meet

Nellore: Ahead of 78th Independence Day, the staff of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB), Nellore Region, participated in a sports meet at F2 auditorium here on Saturday. Regional Manager T Mohan Reddy inaugurated the sports meet. The event saw enthusiastic participation by all staff members, who competed in various games like chess, carroms, shuttle, tennikoit. On Sunday, cricket tournaments were conducted at Zilla Parishad High School in Kanaparthipadu.

Senior Manager Srikanth informed that prizes will be distributed to the winners on Independence Day. Regional Manager T Mohan Reddy and Chief Manager C Anjaneyulu praised the organisers for their efforts in making the event a grand success.