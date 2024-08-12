Live
- Tribute to Teaching: Ideas to Celebrate Teachers' Day this Year
- South Korea, Turkey renew currency swap deal for 3 years
- India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients industry to grow 7-8 pc in FY25
- Adani Group Shares Slide Amid Fresh Allegations By Hindenburg Research, SEBI Defends Chairperson
- Green Solutions conference held
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Clan Set Star in Hindi Adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King
- Oppn conspiracy to cause financial instability: BJP
- ITI-Berhampur sets new record for girls’ intake
- Buy iPhone 15 for Rs 14,401 Less on Flipkart: Here's How
- Celebrating International Youth Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Share
Just In
APGB conducts sports meet
Highlights
Ahead of 78th Independence Day, the staff of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB), Nellore Region, participated in a sports meet at F2 auditorium here on Saturday.
Nellore: Ahead of 78th Independence Day, the staff of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB), Nellore Region, participated in a sports meet at F2 auditorium here on Saturday. Regional Manager T Mohan Reddy inaugurated the sports meet. The event saw enthusiastic participation by all staff members, who competed in various games like chess, carroms, shuttle, tennikoit. On Sunday, cricket tournaments were conducted at Zilla Parishad High School in Kanaparthipadu.
Senior Manager Srikanth informed that prizes will be distributed to the winners on Independence Day. Regional Manager T Mohan Reddy and Chief Manager C Anjaneyulu praised the organisers for their efforts in making the event a grand success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS