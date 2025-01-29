APGenco boosts green energy initiatives for sustainable future

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (AP Genco) is actively advancing the state government’s Green Energy Policy, positioning it as a comprehensive solution to meet future energy demands.

In an exclusive interview withThe Hans India, APGenco managing director K V N Chakradhar Babu shared the ambitious targets set by the state government under its Green Energy Policy. The state aims to achieve significant renewable energy capacity additions over the next five years, including 78.50 gw solar energy, 35 gw wind energy, 22 gw pumped storage energy,: 25 gw battery energy storage, 1.5 million tonne green hydrogen and derivatives per annum, 1,600 kilolitre of bio CNG and CBG (compressed bio gas).

The government plans to invest Rs 10 lakh crore in the green energy sector, generating employment opportunities for approximately 7.5 lakh people.

Chakradhar Babu highlighted that under the Green Energy Policy, 500 compressed biogas plants will be established across the state to supply cooking gas through pipelines, significantly benefiting farmers. Additionally, the state will develop pumped storage projects, as well as solar and wind energy projects.

Prominent companies like Reliance have proposed setting up of compressed biogas plants across Andhra Pradesh to produce 11,000 MT per day. The NTPC Green Energy Ltd and NREDCAP are collaborating to establish a green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, targeting the production of 0.5 MMT per annum, along with 25 gw of renewable energy and 10 gw of pumped storage energy.

The managing director further emphasised the state’s plans to promote electric vehicles (EVs) on a large scale. This includes the establishment of 5,000 EV charging stations in collaboration with motor companies and petroleum dealers.

To date, Andhra Pradesh has successfully secured an investment of Rs 3.76 lakh crore in green energy projects, creating employment for 2.34 lakh people. These projects are expected to commence operations within two years, while pumped storage plants are projected to be grounded within five years.

Chakradhar Babu added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to promoting rooftop solar units for 10 lakh homes in the state. Furthermore, the government plans to install rooftop solar systems free of cost for homes belonging to SC and ST communities.