APJVKS seeks TTD support for rejuvenating folk arts

Tirupati: AP Janapada Vruthi Kalakarula Sangham (APJVKS) state president and secretary A Jaganmohan Rao and Bangaru Murali stated that the Gurus plays a crucial role in sustaining the folk arts. Sadly, they were much neglected which was the main reason coming in the way of remaining of folk arts.

Speaking to media after extending thanks to TTD at CPM office, Jaganmohan Rao and Bangaru Murali said it is the need of hour that the government or big religious institutions like TTD should take responsibility of recognising, rewarding and also supporting the Gurus which would go a long way in rejuvenation of waning folk arts. The folk arts play key role in protecting India's rich culture, customs and tradition, they said.

Like the supporting Vedas in a big a way, the two leaders demanded the TTD to support Janapada Kalalu in the same way, keeping in view that they are languishing for want of support. They also urged the TTD to set up Janapada School and College in temple city on the lines of SV Music College and urged the TTD to give opportunity to the folk troupes to perform in its temples which can give big boost to revive fading arts.

In the four-day programme organised jointly by APJVKS and Annamaiah Kalkshetram, the leaders informed that 417 classical artistes and 454 folk artistes were performed in musical extravaganza and thanked TTD for its mega support in organising the event successfully.

APJVKS and Annamaiah Kalakshetram leaders were present.