APMS 2025 entrance exam date rescheduled
The sixth class entrance examination (APMS 2025 Exam) for the academic year 2025-26 in 164 Adarsh Schools across the state has been rescheduled. Originally planned for April 20 (Sunday), the exam will now take place on April 21 (Monday) to accommodate the Easter holiday.
School education officials have urged students and parents to note this important change. Candidates who have submitted applications are expected to attend the exam at their respective mandal locations, with the examination set to run from 10 am to 12 pm on April 21.
Students are advised to download the necessary information from the school's official websites. Additionally, applications for sixth class admission at Adarsh Schools were accepted online from February 24 to March 31. Meanwhile, the application process for Inter admissions is ongoing and will remain open until May 22.