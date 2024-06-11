APNG & GOs Association leader felicitates Rammohan Naidu

Srikakulam: AP Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers (APNG &GOs) Association State general secretary Chowdari Purusottama Naidu felicitated Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Monday.

On the occasion, Purusottama Naidu assured that employees and officials will support both Central and State governments in implementation of their and schemes.