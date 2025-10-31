Apollo Hosp holds breast cancer awareness prog

Nellore: A special breast cancer awareness programme was held for women at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.

Hospital Medical Services Director Dr Sriram Satish, Surgical Oncologist Dr GVV Prasad, Oncologist Dr Haritha, and Unit Head Balaraju participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the doctors said that this October is being celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as part of it, many awareness programmes have been organized. They said that awareness programs have been organied under the name of ''Chek-Olate'' (Chocolate) at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.

Every woman above the age of 40 should do small self-examinations of her breasts once a month, and those who cannot do self-examination should get breast cancer screening tests done once a year.