Live
- 3-day RSS executive body meet begins
- Writers Kiran Desai, Jeet Thayil in among list panelists at Jaipur Lit Fest
- ‘Farming, farmers’ welfare became part of govt agenda only after 2014’
- Nitish is BJP’s ‘Chunavi dulha’, not CM choice
- Severe Flooding Hits Krishna River and Muneru Stream
- Navy Shaurya Museum being built in ship shape in Lucknow
- Wholesalemandi.com enters Bengaluru
- Elderly man gypped of Rs 32 lakh in online dating scam
- Techie gets tile piece instead of Rs 1.85 lakh smartphone
- BJP to stage demo against tunnel road project on Nov 2
Apollo Hosp holds breast cancer awareness prog
Nellore: A special breast cancer awareness programme was held for women at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.Hospital Medical Services Director Dr...
Nellore: A special breast cancer awareness programme was held for women at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.
Hospital Medical Services Director Dr Sriram Satish, Surgical Oncologist Dr GVV Prasad, Oncologist Dr Haritha, and Unit Head Balaraju participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the doctors said that this October is being celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as part of it, many awareness programmes have been organized. They said that awareness programs have been organied under the name of ''Chek-Olate'' (Chocolate) at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.
Every woman above the age of 40 should do small self-examinations of her breasts once a month, and those who cannot do self-examination should get breast cancer screening tests done once a year.