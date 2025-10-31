  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Apollo Hosp holds breast cancer awareness prog

Apollo Hosp holds breast cancer awareness prog
x
Highlights

Nellore: A special breast cancer awareness programme was held for women at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.Hospital Medical Services Director Dr...

Nellore: A special breast cancer awareness programme was held for women at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.

Hospital Medical Services Director Dr Sriram Satish, Surgical Oncologist Dr GVV Prasad, Oncologist Dr Haritha, and Unit Head Balaraju participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the doctors said that this October is being celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as part of it, many awareness programmes have been organized. They said that awareness programs have been organied under the name of ''Chek-Olate'' (Chocolate) at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore.

Every woman above the age of 40 should do small self-examinations of her breasts once a month, and those who cannot do self-examination should get breast cancer screening tests done once a year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick