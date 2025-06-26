Apollo Hospitals organising ‘cancer win’

Nellore: Apollo Hospitals Director, Medical Services, Dr Sriram Satish said that medical services are available for all types of cancer at Apollo Specialty Hospital in Nellore and medical services will be available 24 hours a day. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he informed that Apollo is organising a nation-wide ‘cancer win’. Cancer pa-tients in this programme are treated at Apollo Hospital and cure cancer and tell them about healthy people.

Hospital oncology physician Dr Haritha, surgical oncologist Dr GV Prasad, psychiatrist Dr Lakshmi Rajesh and unit head Balaraju were present at the press meet.