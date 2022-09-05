Apollo to donate heart transplant gear to TTD

Tirupati: Apollo Hospitals founder chairman Dr C Prathap Reddy said on Monday that his hospital group will donate all equipment needed for heart transplant surgeries to the TTD-run Sri Padmavati Hrudayalaya, children's heart care hospital.

The Apollo Hospitals chief who visited the TTD Hrudayalaya along with his family members was very much impressed by the performance of the Hrudayalaya which within a short span of one year conducted 600 surgeries benefiting children from the poor families who could not afford the expensive treatment for heart ailments.

During his visit covering the general ward, Cath lab, ICU and other wings he interacted with doctors and medical staff on the services being provided to the children suffering with heart diseases.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy who accompanied Prathap Reddy informed that the SP Hrudayalaya had since its inception completed over 600 heart surgeries, which included patients from Bangladesh and also from other States in the country.

The EO also said that the institution was getting ready to conduct heart transplant procedures soon. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prathap Reddy said the cleanliness, infection-free measures, medical services, surgeries, doctors and their confidence, patient-attendant care etc. were extremely laudable in Hrudayalaya and it has been extending services were on par with corporate hospitals.

Patting the doctors' team for successful completion of 600 surgeries, giving a new lease of life to infants, he assured Apollo's support for the TTD hospital to render more and more services to the poor children.

SP Hrudayalaya Director explained to Dr Prathap Reddy about the maintenance of cath lab, system of operations etc. and the measures being taken up for best patient care in the hospital. It may be noted here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the hospital in October last year during Srivari Brahmotsavams while the TTD has already taken up the construction of new building for the hospital which is now functioning in the BIRRD Hospital.