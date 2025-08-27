  • Menu
APPCB promotes eco-friendly Ganesh festival in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office, Tirupati, under the supervision of Environmental Engineer Ch Rajasekhar, organised an awareness programme to encourage an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

As part of the initiative, APPCB Board Member Nagalapati Nageswararaju released a wall poster and distributed 4,000 clay Ganesh idols to the public. The campaign emphasized worshipping only clay idols and avoiding those made with Plaster of Paris or chemical substances to protect the environment.

Officials and staff of APPCB actively participated in the programme, spreading the message of celebrating the festival in an environmentally responsible manner.

