Applause for classical dance performances

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika, an audience club devoted to promoting Indian culture organised its monthly programme featuring an engaging combination of classical dance and a socially relevant playlet for its members.

The evening began with a vibrant Kuchipudi classical dance performance by students of Jayasri Kuchipudi Kala Nritya Nilayam. The performers — Ch Naada Karthika, G Amrutha Varshini, G Jaya Satwika, Y Satwika, Ch Pavana Pratyusha, Y Aswitha, P Snigdha, M Rashmika, Y Pavani Meenakshi, and S Bhavya Sri — presented a series of traditional items including Vinayaka Kautvam, Aananda Tandavam, Ramayana Sabdam, Dasavatara Sabdam, and Vachanu Aleveelumaga. The pieces were skilfully choreographed by Guru Chadalavada Anand and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience for their precision, expression, and aesthetic presentation.

The second part of the evening featured a thought-provoking social playlet titled ‘Sahithi Suktam’, presented by Swarna Surya Drama Lovers, Hyderabad. Written and directed by Uday Bhagavatula, the play artfully explored the intimate connection between literature and society. It addressed complex social issues such as betrayal, crime, and suicide — not with judgment, but with introspection, empathy, and insight. As a director’s play, Sahithi Suktam stood out for its layered storytelling and depth.

Performances by Ch Karthika, Sunayana, Dwadasi Venkata Chandrasekhar, and Uday Bhagavatula were impactful and carried the narrative effectively to the audience. The production was supported by Thomas and Venkateswara Rao (makeup), Ramana (background score), and Surabhi Uma Sankar (lighting), whose contributions enriched the overall experience.

All participating artistes were honoured by Dontala Prakash and Dr P Humasagara Chandra Murthy, Vice-Presidents of Drusya Vedika for their commendable performances.

The event was conducted by Naren Borra, Kathi Syam Prasad, Ramesh, Bhagya Raj and Padmasri.