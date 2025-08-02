Applications invited for National Child Awards; deadline extended to August 15

Kurnool: The District Women and Child Welfare Empowerment Department, under the instructions of Kurnool District Collector, has called for applications from eligible children for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (National Child Awards) instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India. District Women and Child Welfare Empowerment Officer, P. Vijaya on Saturday has announced that the invitation is open to children between the ages of 5 and 18 who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in various fields.

Children with proven excellence at the state, national, or international level in areas such as innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, sports, environmental conservation, and acts of bravery are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of online applications, which was previously July 31, has now been extended to August 15, 2025, to facilitate wider participation.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official government portal https://awards.gov.in. The applications will be examined by a central selection committee constituted by the Government of India, which will finalize the list of awardees based on merit, impact, and level of achievement.

Selected children will be honoured by the President of India at a ceremonial function held in New Delhi. Awardees will receive a medal, a citation, and a certificate of recognition from the Government of India. The district authorities have urged schools, parents, and civil society organizations to actively identify and encourage talented children from the district to apply and bring national honour to Kurnool and the state of Andhra Pradesh.