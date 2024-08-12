Appoint regular DCO for Ambedkar Gurukul Schools: AISB

Kadapa: All India Student Bloc (AISB) State general secretary Jayavardhan demanded immediate appointment of a regular District Coordinator for Ambedkar Gurukul Schools in Kadapa district. He cited lack of coordination and supervision among the staff as the reason for the problems being faced by students in these schools.

Speaking at a press meet here on Sunday, Jayavardhan expressed concern that schools in Chinna Chowku, Kondapuram, Brahmangarimatham and Sagileru have become centers of problems, and district officials have failed to address these issues despite being brought to their attention.

He warned that if a regular district coordinator is not appointed, AISB will launch an agitation to ensure students receive nutritious food and proper supervision. Leaders Hemachandra Reddy and Naveen participated in the press conference.