Approver in Viveka murder case booked for assaulting minor

Amaravati: Police in Andhra Pradesh's Pulivendula town have booked Sheikh Dastagiri, an accused-turned-approver in former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, for allegedly assaulting a minor boy.

Acting on a complaint of a woman that Dastagiri had illegally detained and assaulted her son, police rescued the boy from his residence in Jayamma Colony in Kadapa district's Pulivendula town.



The boy was shifted to Government Area Hospital in Pulivendula. The victim's relatives and functionaries of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reached the hospital. They demanded justice for the victim's family.

Kullayamma said that she and her husband had taken a Rs 40,000 loan on interest from Dastagiri six months ago. The couple had been paying interest every week. As they could not pay the interest for the last 10 days, Dastargiri took away their son and detained him at his house. He also allegedly tortured the boy.

She said he also threatened them that if they revealed this to anybody, they would have to face serious consequences.

Police registered a case on the woman's complaint. Dastagiri was also called to the police station. He, however, denied the allegations.